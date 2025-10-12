PAK-AFG tensions rise as Pakistan launches retaliatory drone strikes in Kandahar Pakistan launched retaliatory drone strikes on residential areas in Kandahar after Afghanistan’s cross-border attack, escalating tensions along the border.

New Delhi:

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalated as Pakistan launched retaliatory air and drone strikes in response to a recent Afghan attack. Operations targeted multiple regions, including residential areas in Kandahar, which Islamabad claims were aimed at neutralising Afghan military threats. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the Afghan strikes on civilians as a "blatant violation of international law", asserting that Pakistani security forces had responded swiftly and effectively.

Afghanistan claims major strike on Pakistani forces

Before Pakistan's retaliation, Afghanistan launched a cross-border strike, claiming that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and over 30 were injured. Afghan forces reportedly captured 25 Pakistani outposts in Helmand province’s Bahramcha area, targeting Shakiz, Bibi Jani, and Salehan regions. Weapons recovered included five Kalashnikov rifles, one sniper rifle, and a night vision scope.

Civilians targeted amid escalation

Pakistani strikes reportedly hit residential neighbourhoods in Kandahar, marking a concerning shift in the ongoing conflict. Civilian populations along the border have become increasingly vulnerable, with both sides accusing each other of violating territorial sovereignty. Analysts warn that continued cross-border hostilities could escalate into a broader regional crisis.

Taliban government defends retaliation

Afghanistan’s Taliban government defended its actions, with the Defence Ministry stating: “If the opposing side violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity again, our armed forces are fully prepared to protect the country’s borders and will respond appropriately.”

Afghan forces reportedly targeted multiple Pakistani border posts, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Bahramcha in Balochistan.

Growing concerns over border stability

The latest escalation underscores the fragile security situation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Analysts caution that ongoing cross-border attacks, particularly those affecting civilians, could undermine regional stability. Both nations remain on high alert, with military deployments increasing along the disputed border areas.