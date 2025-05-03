Flight from Chennai searched at Sri Lanka airport on suspicion of Pahalgam attacker on board Pahalgam terror attack: Amid the tensions, Pakistan-based media channels and certain social media handles started a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at various Indian Armed Forces officials, amidst cross border tensions following India's swift and decisive response.

Colombo:

Sri Lankan Police on Saturday (May 3) searched a flight arriving in Sri Lanka from Chennai after being tipped off that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board, the police spokesperson said today. A statement from the national carrier, SriLankan Airlines, said that its flight arrived at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport from Chennai at around 11:59 am and underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon arrival.

“The search was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board”, the statement added.

While no threat was found during the search, the mandatory security measures led to a delay in the airline's next scheduled service, Flight UL 308 bound for Singapore.SriLankan Airlines assured passengers that their safety and security remain the airlines highest priority, "we strive to ensure that the highest standards of safety are consistently maintained," they said.

Pahalgam attack

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday). Indian authorities have identified five terrorists, including three Pakistani nationals, behind the massacre in Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

According to government sources, in a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, Modi asserted that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.