Panic grips Pakistan: No-fly zone declared in Islamabad, Lahore until May 2 Panic grips Islamabad as Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, claimed that India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Islamabad:

As the tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, Pakistan has declared no-fly zone in Islamabad, Lahore. The no to airmen (NOTAM) notice has been imposed on Islamabad and Lahore until May 2, implying that no aircraft will be allowed to operate in the designated airspace.

The decision to issue a NOTAM notice for Islamabad and Lahore airspace comes as India has vowed strong retaliation against the latest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Panic grips Islamabad as Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, claimed that his government possesses "credible intelligence" indicating that India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The minister alleged that India is using "baseless and concocted" claims about Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam incident to justify military aggression.

Earlier, Pakistan closed its airspace for all Indian airlines in the wake of India's tough stance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. India's Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday that the government is assessing the situation arising out of the closure of Pakistan airspace and working on solutions with airlines.