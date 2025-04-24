Pahalgam terror attack: Israel stands in 'solidarity with India', Netanyahu tells PM Modi over phone call In a phone call to PM Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his country's support for India as he condemned the barbaric terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Israeli PM expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal, in a post on X, said that PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross-border terrorist attack with his Israeli counterpart. PM Modi also reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

Jaiswal' post reads, "PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India, and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross border terrorist attack and reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice."

Israel's Ambassador compares Pahalgam attack to Hamas' October 7 onslaught

Earlier, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday compared the terror attack in Pahalgam to the October 7, 2023, Hamas strike on Israel, citing similarities in their targeting of civilians and warning of growing coordination among terrorist groups.

Drawing parallels to the Hamas-led assault that killed over 1,100 people in Israel, Azar pointed to the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians in both cases.

PM Modi's first public statement after Pahalgam attacks

In his first public statement after the Pahalgam attacks, PM Modi conveyed India's India's firm resolve to fight terrorism, as he said, "India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

Japanese PM calls PM Modi

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba also made a phone call to PM Modi and expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"He said that terrorism cannot be justified. Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism. PM shared assessment of the cross-border terror attack and India’s resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively", Jaiwal said in a post on X.

