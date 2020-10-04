Image Source : FILE Oxford-developed COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out in 3 months in UK: Report

The Oxford University-developed coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out within three months in the UK, news agency IANS quoted the Times as saying. The potential mass roll-out of the vaccine would raise the prospect of every adult in the country receiving a jab as early as Easter.

Hoping to get approval by regulators before the beginning of next year, some health officials estimate that every adult could receive a dose within six months.

Government sources involved in making and distributing the vaccines told The Times that they expected a full programme, which would exclude children, could take six months or less after approval, and would probably be significantly quicker.

Meanwhile, European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it has started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential Covid-19 vaccine, in real-time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine.

According to the reports, the agency has raised the chances of the British vaccine, which is seen as leading the race for a successful vaccine against Covid-19.

The vaccine has been developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Also, the Serum Institute of India has tied up with AstraZeneca to produce doses of the vaccine in India. The trials will be conducted on 1,600 participants across the country.

