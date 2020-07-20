Image Source : FILE Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial result published: ‘Safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic’

The initial trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in a joint collaboration between Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been published. Editor in Chief of UK based medical Journal ‘The Lancet’ says it is “safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic.”Taking to Twitter, Richard Horton, the editor of the science journal The Lancet, said, "The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Congratulations to Pedro Folegatti and colleagues. These results are extremely encouraging."

The vaccine - called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was tested on 1077 people in phase I and II of the human trials. None of the volunteers faced any serious adverse effects due to the vaccine and antibodies were generated to fight the coronavirus.

The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Congratulations to Pedro Folegatti and colleagues. These results are extremely encouraging. https://t.co/oQp2eoZYIg — richard horton (@richardhorton1) July 20, 2020

"Local and systemic reactions were more common in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 group and many were reduced by use of prophylactic paracetamol, including pain, feeling feverish, chills, muscle ache, headache, and malaise. There were no serious adverse events related to ChAdOx1 nCoV-1," the results published in The Lancet read.

"Anti-spike IgG responses rose by day 28 and were boosted following a second dose. Neutralising antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 were detected in 32 (91 per cent) of 35 participants after a single dose when measured in MNA80 and in 35 (100 per cent) participants when measured in PRNT50."

