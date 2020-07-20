Monday, July 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial result published: ‘Safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic’

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial result published: ‘Safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic’

The initial trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in a joint collaboration between Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been published. Editor in Chief of UK based medical Journal ‘The Lancet’ says it is “safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic.”

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2020 19:54 IST
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial result published: ‘Safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic’
Image Source : FILE

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial result published: ‘Safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic’

The initial trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in a joint collaboration between Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been published. Editor in Chief of UK based medical Journal ‘The Lancet’ says it is “safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic.”Taking to Twitter, Richard Horton, the editor of the science journal The Lancet, said, "The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Congratulations to Pedro Folegatti and colleagues. These results are extremely encouraging."

The vaccine - called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was tested on 1077 people in phase I and II of the human trials. None of the volunteers faced any serious adverse effects due to the vaccine and antibodies were generated to fight the coronavirus.

"Local and systemic reactions were more common in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 group and many were reduced by use of prophylactic paracetamol, including pain, feeling feverish, chills, muscle ache, headache, and malaise. There were no serious adverse events related to ChAdOx1 nCoV-1," the results published in The Lancet read.

"Anti-spike IgG responses rose by day 28 and were boosted following a second dose. Neutralising antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 were detected in 32 (91 per cent) of 35 participants after a single dose when measured in MNA80 and in 35 (100 per cent) participants when measured in PRNT50."

 

 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X