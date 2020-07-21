First milestone achieved, still have to prove if it protects people: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine researcher

Image Source : AP First milestone achieved, still needs to see if it works: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine researcher

After coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca developed by the University of Oxford prompted a strong immune response in over a thousand people who had got the shot, a leading researcher working on the vaccine, Andrew Pollard said the first milestone with the research has been achieved but "it still needs to be seen if the vaccine works."

Speaking to India Today TV, Pollard, said, "We have arrived at the first big milestone on vaccine development, which is showing that the vaccine makes the right responses and generating antibody responses. We still have to prove that the vaccine actually works and protects people."

When asked what could potentially go wrong in the development of a vaccine, Andrew Pollard said, "The major challenge is to prove that the vaccine works. With lockdown in place, it is difficult to demonstrate the results. The process that has been taken is not any different. We have enough confidence that this is the right direction to finally have a vaccine."

The researcher further said that Oxford is not in any competition with anyone running alongside to develop a vaccine. He said this is not a horserace wherein you would want only your horse to win.

"In this case, we would want many to succeed. We are not racing against each other but against the virus. Since the virus has affected millions across the world, we would want other candidates to succeed too so that the vaccine reaches every corner. Oxford is in no competition."

When asked if he sees any serious security issue since many would like to get vaccinated, he told India Today, "It is important there is equitable access around the world and a lot of efforts are going on internationally to lookup mechanisms to ensure that it happens. It is true that many people would like to be vaccinated. It is important to have good, equitable access around the world to the vaccine."

On Monday, scientists announced that the coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and induces a strong immune response within the body. The positive news came after the first phase of "promising" human trials.

According to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal, the Covid-19 vaccine prompted no serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses.

