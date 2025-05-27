'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi takes swipe at Munir for gifting Chinese Army drill photo to Pak PM Owaisi has also strongly advocated for Pakistan's re-inclusion on the FATF grey list, and said tighter financial scrutiny is needed against Pakistan as it might use the USD 2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror groups.

Kuwait City:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a member of the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, slammed Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for gifting a photo, which resembles an alleged Chinese military exercise, to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif. Owaisi said, "These stupid jokers want to compete with India; they had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it is a victory over India." He added, "This is what Pakistan indulges in... Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye...inke pass akal bhi nahi hai," which translates into 'Even for copying something, one needs to apply brain; these (Pakistanis) don't even have that.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi said, "Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions."

Owaisi highlighted Pakistan's involvement in sponsoring terror groups against India through money laundering and hawala transactions in the Middle East

"It is a fact that Pakistan uses the Middle East hawala or money laundering to sponsor terror groups against India. Bringing Pakistan into the FATF is very important because... the Pakistani military will use the 2 billion loan which the IMF is giving," Owaisi said.

"Pakistan can't take up this issue (of religion) and say that they are Muslims...in India, there is a larger Muslim population...and we (Indian Muslims) are more sincere than them (Pakistan)," Owaisi said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.