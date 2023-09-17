Owaisi says there is 'political vacuum' that I.N.D.I.A bloc cannot fill, asks KCR to form 'third front'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday (September 17) said that there is a political vacuum that is not filled by the Opposition’s I.N.D.I alliance and stressed that Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao can do so by forming a third front.

Owaisi said that he has asked Rao, also known as KCR, to constitute a third front and take several Opposition parties along.

The AIMIM chief’s remarks came after he was not sent an invitation to join the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A which constitutes of over 25 parties.

However, KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party are also not a part of the Opposition bloc.

“I don't care about not being invited. BSP chief Mayawati, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, and several parties from Northeast and Maharashtra are also not members of this alliance…” Owaisi said in response to a query on not being invited to the grand alliance.

“We have asked Telangana CM KCR to go ahead and form a third front and take several parties in this. There is a political vacuum which will be filled if KCR takes the lead. INDIA alliance is not being able to fill this vacuum,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when Congress is holding its two-day Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad, focusing on the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, among other pressing issues.

The Opposition’s grand alliance includes Congress, JDU, RJD, TMC, CPM, CPI, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP and other parties. However, TDP, YSRCP, BJD, BSP and Akali Dal are not a part of the I.N.D.I. alliance.

Owaisi demands bill on breaching 50% reservation cap

“I have said in the Parliament multiple times 50% reservation limit needs to be breached because the OBC are being given 27% reservation but they are near to 80% in the society... I hope PM and his government will bring a bill,” he said.

His demands come amid the speculation that the Centre could table Women’s Reservation Bill for passage in Lok Sabha in the five-day Special Session of the Parliament called from September 18 to 22.

(With ANI inputs)

