Friday, August 06, 2021
     
Over 74 million receive COVID vaccine in Turkey

Istanbul Published on: August 06, 2021 9:05 IST
More than 74.6 million citizens in Turkey have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine amid rising daily infections, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the country of 83 million people, more than 41 million have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 28 million have been administered the second dose, the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of citizens who have received the third jab has surpassed 5 million, it added.

The ministry noted that 44.84 per cent of the eligible people aged over 18 have received two doses.

Turkey reported 26,822 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

