Over 100-year-old Hindu temple razed in Pakistan's Narowal to make space for Madrasa

Islamabad:

Over 100-year-old Hindu temple was demolished in Pakistan's Punjab province reportedly to include its land for setting up of a madrassa. As per locals, a group of religious zealots - members of a banned far-right Islamic party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) demolished the temple to include its land in an adjacent seminary. The temple was located in Siraj village in Narowal district, about 130 kilometers from Lahore.

The Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP) has urged the Punjab government to take action against those involved in the demolition of the temple and ensure its reconstruction. PMMP chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said that met the Additional Home Secretary Punjab on August 28 and submitted a written application seeking action against the alleged perpetrators and officials accused of failing to protect the temple. He alleged that the temple shikhar's metal fittings, other material and bricks from the demolished structure were subsequently removed from the site, as reported by news agency PTI.

The land adjoining the temple was previously leased by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for a madrassa, however, it was later cancelled as the rent remained unpaid for several years.

Condemning the demolition of Hindu temple, community leader Rattan Lal told PTI, "the district administration and the ETPB failed to take adequate measures to protect the site or remove the alleged occupants, ultimately allowing the temple to be demolished," Lal said and asked the government to take action against those found involved in the demolition of the temple."

"We are even afraid to visit the site because of the madrassa that continues to operate on its premises," he said. Meanwhile, ETPB senior official Rana Iftikhar told PTI that the temple got collapsed due to torrential rains. "The temple carries no name in our record books. However, it is a very old one, more than 100 to 125 years old," the official said.

After the establishment of Pakistan, the Narowal district had 45 Hindu temples but all of them have over time fallen into disrepair. Last year, a budget of Pakistani Rs 10 million has been allocated to re-construct a Hindu temple in the Punjab province, marking the first phase of restoration 64 years after it was rendered dysfunctional.

Also Read:

'They want to kill my father': Imran Khan's sons level serious allegations against Pakistan government