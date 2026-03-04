Over 100 missing, dozens injured after submarine strike on Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast

Tehran:

More than 100 people have been reported missing following a submarine attack on an Iranian ship near the coast of Sri Lanka, as per media reports. The incident has also left dozens injured.

Officials from Sri Lanka’s navy and the country’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that at least 101 individuals could not be accounted for after the strike. In addition, 78 people were said to have been wounded.

The attack reportedly took place off Sri Lanka’s coastline. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation as details emerge.

Sri Lankan navy carries out rescue operation

As per news agency PTI, 32 persons have been rescued from the sinking ship and were admitted to a hospital. Anil Jasinghe, a senior official at the health ministry, stated that one person is in critical condition, seven are undergoing emergency care, and the rest are being treated for minor injuries.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath informed Parliament that Sri Lanka’s navy was alerted that the vessel Iris Dena, carrying 180 people, was in trouble. He added that the country deployed naval ships and air force aircraft to carry out a rescue operation.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, survives US-Israel attack

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, has reportedly survived recent US and Israeli air strikes on the country that killed his father and several senior military and political figures. Two Iranian sources shared this information with Reuters on Wednesday.

The strikes, carried out by the United States and Israel, targeted sites in Iran and resulted in the death of Ali Khamenei along with other influential officials. According to the sources, Mojtaba is viewed by members of the ruling establishment as a potential successor to his father.

Iran warns of severe penalties for supporters of US-Israeli strikes

Iran’s top judicial official has issued a stern warning to anyone expressing support for the US and Israeli airstrike campaign against the country.

Gholam Hosseini Mohseni Ejehei, speaking in an interview with Iranian state television on Wednesday, said individuals who assist or speak in favour of the attacks could face serious consequences, including the death penalty.

He noted that cooperating with an enemy may lead to execution if a conviction is secured. Ejehei also referred to the January nationwide protests, emphasising that riot-related cases remain a priority for the judiciary.