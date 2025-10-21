Operation Zoridon: Met police seizes thousands of stolen items in major crackdown; London Mayor backs action London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the Met Police’s Operation Zoridon for cracking down on organised shoplifting gangs, highlighting record City Hall funding that helped solve 92% more shoplifting cases this year.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has backed the Metropolitan Police’s largest ever operation targeting organised shoplifting gangs, emphasizing the serious impact of retail crime on businesses and communities. “This operation sends a message that if you shoplift or trade in stolen goods, you will be brought to justice. We'll continue working with the Met to tackle the crimes of most concern to Londoners as we build a safer London for everyone,” he said.

Massive raids and arrests across London

Over two days, police raided more than 120 shops suspected of reselling stolen goods from major retailers at discounted prices. The crackdown, known as Operation Zoridon, resulted in the seizure of hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of items including branded food, make-up, electrical devices, Lego sets, and more. Nine shops were ordered to close immediately.

A total of 32 people were arrested on charges ranging from handling stolen goods and drug offences to immigration violations. Most of those detained have since been bailed.

Secret room uncovered in Woolwich Mobile Store

One of the most significant finds came from a mobile phone shop in Woolwich where officers uncovered a secret room hidden behind a wall panel in the basement. Inside, around 2,000 mobile phones—mostly stolen—were seized along with gaming consoles valued at approximately £50,000. Seven individuals connected to the store were arrested.

Operation Zoridon sends a clear warning

Superintendent Luke Baldock, who led Operation Zoridon, said, “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. The gangs involved are organised and linked to drugs and violence. Rogue shopkeepers trading in stolen goods fund criminal activity and drive up costs for everyone.” He added that the police will seek court support to secure longer closure orders and shut down these illicit shops permanently.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan praised the police’s efforts, emphasizing the significant impact shoplifting has on communities and businesses. He stated, "This operation sends a message that if you shoplift or trade in stolen goods, you will be brought to justice. We'll continue working with the Met to tackle the crimes of most concern to Londoners as we build a safer London for everyone."

The Mayor also highlighted that record funding from City Hall has helped the Metropolitan Police increase their success in solving shoplifting cases by 92 percent this year. Despite significant reductions in theft and robbery since early 2025, authorities acknowledge the ongoing need for vigilance and continued action to combat organised crime and protect London’s businesses and residents.

This major crackdown is viewed as a critical step toward dismantling the organised retail crime networks that threaten the city’s safety and economic well-being.