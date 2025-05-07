Operation Sindoor: Pakistan shuts down Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi airports after panic grips country Operation Sindoor: Pakistan shuts down Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi airports after panic grips country

Islamabad:

Panic has gripped Pakistan after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Soon after the attack, Pakistan has reportedly announced closure of Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi airports till 6 PM on Saturday.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions for a limited time each day during May, citing security concerns.

The announcement by the aviation authorities came amid heightened tension between Pakistan and Islamabad post the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad’s apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

“The restricted airspace will be closed daily from 4:00 am to 8:00 am local time between May 1 and May 31,” Express Tribune said, quoting an official notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the closure will not significantly disrupt commercial flight operations, as aircraft will be rerouted via alternative flight paths during the restricted hours, it said.