Operation Sindoor's damage in Pakistan much more than revealed, 28 targets hit: Islamabad's own dossier admits The document says India targeted 28 locations, not just the 20 initially disclosed by Indian authorities.

New Delhi:

India hit more targets in Pakistan during its Operation Sindoor than initially informed by Indian forces, Pakistan's own official dossier has revealed.

The document, detailing Pakistan's Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, reveals that India struck at least seven additional sites beyond those publicly confirmed.

The document says India targeted 28 locations, not just the 20 initially disclosed by Indian authorities. This is much higher than the earlier figures shared during press briefings by the Indian Air Force and the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) after last month's airstrikes in retaliation to the Pahal terror attack on April 22.

What are the newly-revealed locations

The dossier lists these locations as Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat (Punjab), Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor.

Pakistan exposes its own losses

The details in the Pakistani dossier inadvertently confirm the extent of damage caused by India. It suggests that the destruction during Operation Sindoor was far greater than what India officially stated. This explains why Pakistan quickly called for a ceasefire. The disclosure also undercuts Islamabad's earlier claims of having inflicted heavy losses on India.

Operation Sindoor

India launched the retaliatory strikes on 22 April, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 innocent Indian civilians were killed by Pakistani militants. In response, India destroyed nine terror camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. When Pakistan attempted a counter-attack, India escalated by launching major strikes on Pakistani army bases, leading to significant damage on the ground.