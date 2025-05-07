Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Germany, France, Japan World leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and hoped that the hostilities would end "very quickly".

After India launched Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, India reached out to Japan, Germany, France and Spain and apprised them about India's strikes on terror infrastructure conducted last night. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. He also had a joint call with French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Germany's Johann Wadephul.

Jaishankar speaks to Japanese Foreign Minister

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning."

"Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism," he added.

On his phone talks with Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares, Jaishankar posted on X: "Discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.

World leaders urge India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

World leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and hoped that the hostilities would end "very quickly".

In retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, including Bhawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

UN Secretary-General Guterres called for "maximum military restraint" from India and Pakistan, saying the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two countries.

