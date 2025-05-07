Operation Sindoor: Israel shows strong support to India, says terrorists should know there's no place to hide Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has voiced his support for India who launched Operation Sindoor, striking down nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Indian Army is set to hold a press briefing to list out all the details related to the strike.

Israel has shown strong support to India after it launched Operation Sindoor in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), successfully striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. For the unversed, this is India's strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen.

Hours after India's strike, the Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, stated that India has reacted in self-defence and that the terrorists shouldn't be spared for killing innocent civilians. "Israel supports India’s right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor," he wrote on X.

