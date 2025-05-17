Operation Gideon's Chariots: Israel launches new offensive, deploys forces to seize 'strategic areas' in Gaza The IDF has stated that operations have been carried out as part of the initial phase of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza.

Deir Al-Balah :

Israel has launched Operation Gideon's Chariots as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) continue to advance in the Gaza Strip. The initial stages of the operation, which aim to establish a military presence, were carried out last night. There have been continuous reports of explosions in the north of Gaza as well as the eastern part of the Tufah neighbourhood in Gaza City. Extensive operations are being carried out in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya and Deir al-Balah in the south of the Strip.

“Over the past day, the IDF launched extensive attacks and mobilised forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation Gideon’s Chariots and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” The Times of Israel quotes the Israeli military as saying.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realise the goals of the war,” the military adds.

There had been widespread hopes that Trump's trip could increase the chances of a ceasefire deal or the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has prevented for more than two months.

The Trump administration is also trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, which backs several anti-Israel militant groups, including Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on the final day of his trip, Trump said he was looking to resolve a range of global crises, including Gaza. “We're looking at Gaza,” he said.

“And we've got to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving. A lot of people are — there's a lot of bad things going on.”

Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas, with the aim of destroying the militant group that governs Gaza. In comments released by Netanyahu's office Tuesday, the prime minister said Israeli forces were days away from entering Gaza “with great strength to complete the mission.

(With inputs from AP)