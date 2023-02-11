Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Operation Dost': India steps up assistance, provides cartons of medicines, diagnostic kits to Turkey & Syria

'Operation Dost': As Turkey and Syria are reeling under devastating earthquakes, India has gone all out to help quake-hit nations under 'Operation Dost'. According to official sources, India has so far dispatched as many as 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools and diagnostic kits with a weight of 6.19 tonnes to the two Western Asian nations.

The medicines that have been sent include Paracetamol 100 ML IV, Ceftriaxone GM INJ, Propofol INJ., etc. The protection and safety tools that have been sent include gowns, gloves, shoe covers, and caps.

The other medical aid includes Electrocardiographs six channels, Syringe Pump, and a Physiologic monitor system. Indian army set up a field hospital under 'Operation Dost' to provide assistance to Turkey's earthquake-hit people.

Team will make all-out efforts to provide relief to affected people: Jaishankar

Earlier on February 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. "The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province of quake-ravaged Turkey has also become operational with surgical and emergency wards to provide succour to the affected people. In addition, personnel and equipment have been sent to set up a 30-bed self-sustained field hospital of the Indian Army.

This includes a team of 99 specially-trained personnel with essential medicines, advanced equipment, vehicles, and ambulances. The MEA said the hospital will provide for a fully functional operation theatre, and facilities such as X-ray, and ventilators among others.

Death toll reaches over 24,000

It should be mentioned here that the catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade. According to reports, the death toll has reached more than 24,000 as rescue operations are underway in both countries.

Meanwhile, the European Union says it will hold a special donor conference in the coming months to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

