Myanmar: India's first consignment of emergency aid reaches Yangon after devastating earthquake India has launched Operation Brahma in the aftermath of devastating earthquake in Myanmar which killed almost 1,000 people and destroyed several structures. PM Modi on Saturday held telephonic conversation with Myanmar's Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and extended support.

The first batch of humanitarian aid from India, which included search and rescue and medical teams, arrived in Yangon on Saturday. Indian Ambassador Abhay Thakur, who received the relief materials, which included personal care items, food packs, sleeping bags, solar lamps and kitchen utensils, handed them over to Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein. The Indian Embassy in Myanmar, in a statement, has said that it is coordinating speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with the Indian community.

India launches 'Operation Brahma' to help Myanmar in aftermath of earthquake

Notably, as Myanmar reels from death and destruction caused by a massive earthquake, India delivered 15 tonnes of relief material and dispatched more supplies by air and sea along with rescue teams under the emergency mission 'Operation Brahma'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and said India stands in solidarity with Naypyidaw.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India launches Operation Brahma to help Myanmar after devastating earthquake

The Indian Army, in a swift response to the earthquake in Myanmar, under Operation Brahma, is deploying a specialised medical task force to provide urgent humanitarian aid.

A 118-member team of Airbone Angels from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, departed for Myanmar with essential medical equipment.

Myanmar National Airlines announces free transportation of relief supplies

Moreover, the Myanmar National Airlines (MNA), in an announcement, said that it will provide free transportation of relief supplies and medicines to the people. The MNA has provided free-of-charge ground services at Yangon International Airport for the transportation of relief supplies from India and China, according to Global New Light of Myanmar.

The MNA said, "We would like to inform you that we will provide free transportation of relief supplies and medicines to the people affected by the earthquake on domestic and international flights."

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in Myanmar, authorities, along with charitable organisations across the country, are providing relief, assistance and supplies in the earthquake-affected areas.

China extends assistance to Myanmar

Earlier, the Yunnan Provincial Rescue and Medical Team arrived in Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy said in an announcement. The 37-member team arrived at the Yangon International Airport on Saturday.

The Chinese government has decided to provide 100 million yuan in emergency humanitarian aid and will send two relief teams at the request of the Myanmar government.

Also Read | What is Operation Brahma and why India chose this name for Myanmar earthquake response? Here's what MEA says