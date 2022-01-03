Covid cases surge across the globe amid Omicron scare, shows data | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021.

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is slowly raging on across the globe, cases of coronavirus are on a rise in several countries including India. In the US, the FDA is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge. Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19, several studies have found. Although the Omicron variant is said to be less lethal than the Delta variant, the risks of the infections still persist.

Here is the tally of Covid-19 infections of some countries struggling to cope due to record cases:

In Italy, confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 6,328,076, while 5,119,893 persons have recovered so far. Italy's death toll due to infection stands at 137,646, and the fatality rate is 2.2 percent. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 61,046 fresh Covid cases and 133 deaths. In Turkey, confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 9,552,801, while 9,108,798 persons have recovered so far. Turkey's death toll due to infection stands at 82,635 and the fatality rate is 0.9 percent. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 33, 520 fresh Covid cases, and 129 deaths. In the UK, there are 13,235,401 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while 10,410,273 persons have recovered so far. UK's death toll due to infection stands at 148,851 and the fatality rate is 1.1 percent. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1,37,583 fresh Covid cases and 71 deaths. In the US, there are 56,142,175 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while 41,543,060 persons have recovered so far. In the US, the death toll due to infection stands at 847,408 and the fatality rate is 1.5 percent. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1,85,122 fresh Covid cases and 162 deaths. In France, there are 10,250,358 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while 8,146,786 persons have recovered so far. In France, the death toll due to infection stands at 123,942 and the fatality rate is 1.2 percent. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 58,432 fresh Covid cases and 91 deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, is looking ahead to controlling the virus in a way “that does not disrupt society, that does not disrupt the economy.”, news agency AP reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has informed that there is a decrease of 29% in Covid cases reported in South Africa, a country where the Omicron variant of Covid-19 first mutated.

However, more data is needed to understand the severity of Omicron, including data on oxygen use, mechanical ventilation, and deaths. More data is also needed to know how serious Omicron is for people who have been infected with Covid-19 before and for people who are vaccinated.

