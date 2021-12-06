Monday, December 06, 2021
     
  Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four years, AFP reports quoting govt spokesman
Omicron scare: In UK, new Covid variant cases rise by 50% in a single day, tally at 246

On Sunday, 86 cases of the new variant were reported in the country, bringing the total cases in the UK to 246, health authorities said.

London Published on: December 06, 2021 12:27 IST
Image Source : AP

An electronic notice board advises local people to isolate and get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms, in the town centre of Bolton, England

Highlights

  • UK reported 86 new cases of the Omicron Covid variant on Sunday, taking the total to 246
  • Meanwhile, the UK has registered 43,992 new Covid-19 infections
  • The country also reported a further 54 coronavirus-related deaths

Omicron Cases Latest Updates: Cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in the United Kingdom have risen by more than 50 per cent in one day. On Sunday, 86 cases of the new variant were reported in the country, bringing the total cases in the UK to 246, health authorities said.

This compares with a total of 160 on Saturday, an increase of more than 50 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the UK Health Security Agency's (UKHSA) figures.

Meanwhile, according to official figures, the UK has registered 43,992 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,464,389.

The country also reported a further 54 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 145,605. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said all international arrivals to the country, including children over the age of 12, will need to take a pre-departure test from 0400 GMT on Tuesday. He added that they must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure.

In addition, from Monday, Nigeria will be on the red travel list. It joins several southern African nations which were put on it after the Omicron variant was first detected late last month.

"I think it's too late to make a material difference to the course of the Omicron wave if we're going to have one," professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), told the BBC, when asked about the new travel rules.

More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and nearly 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

More than 35 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

(with IANS inputs)

