Tehran:

An oil tanker caught fire after being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to two maritime monitoring agencies. The incident is reportedly the fourth such attack in the region in the past 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention that Iran has heavily restricted traffic through Hormuz, insisting vessels use routes it has authorised. It has regularly targeted ships that transit without its authorisation.

Vessel attacked near Oman coast

The vessel was leaving the Strait of Hormuz near the Omani coast when it was hit by an "unknown projectile", triggering a fire in its engine room, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Security monitor Vanguard identified the tanker as the Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX and said it was struck three nautical miles off the coast of Oman. Both agencies confirmed that all crew members were safe.

In an advisory posted on X, the UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It confirmed that all crew members were accounted for, while the extent of the damage was initially unknown.

The agency later said the vessel had been disabled and that its engine room caught fire following the attack.

The Iranian Navy also confirmed the incident, claiming that the tanker had sustained "significant damage". It further alleged that the vessel was sailing through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said, "The offending tanker, which was travelling in the restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz, had turned off its navigation systems."

The Iranian Navy also issued a warning to shipping operators, cautioning vessels against entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces. "The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement added, as Al Jazeera reported.

The Iranian Navy further said that the tanker had sustained significant damage in the incident. "Safe passage requires adherence to maritime regulations and coordination with the armed forces of Iran," the statement said, adding that security "cannot be ensured through empty rhetoric and lies," Al Jazeera reported.

Three oil tankers attacked

Earlier, Iran's military said that three oil tankers had struck naval mines while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"A few hours ago, two oil tankers struck a naval mine while attempting to use the illegal southern shipping route," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological arm of Iran's military, said in a statement.

"Several very powerful explosions lit up the sky over the Strait of Hormuz for hours," it added, claiming that six tankers had caught fire and sunk in the waterway since Sunday.

Separately, the Iranian Army said a third oil tanker caught fire on Monday and was "left immobilised after striking a naval mine in the prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz".

It remained unclear whether the ON PHOENIX was among the vessels mentioned in the Iranian military's statements.

(With AFP, ANI)

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