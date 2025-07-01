Ohio plane crash: Six killed in small plane crashes near Youngstown-Warren Regional airport Western Reserve Port Authority Executive Director Anthony Trevena confirmed at a press conference that there were no survivors.

In a tragic aviation accident, six people were killed when a small plane crashed minutes after taking off from Ohio airport, officials said. The Cessna 441 with six people on board crashed near Youngstown-Warren Regional airport on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency crews remained at the crash site into Monday. Western Reserve Port Authority Executive Director Anthony Trevena confirmed at a press conference that there were no survivors. The victims' identities have not yet been released, but their remains were transported to the Trumbull County Coroner's Office.

Reaching the crash site proved challenging, according to Howland Township Fire Chief Raymond Pace. “This is an extremely tragic situation, but we’re fortunate it didn’t result in even more devastation,” he said, noting that the aircraft went down close to three residential homes.

'Would give anything to rewind the day'

Flight tracking data revealed the plane was headed to Bozeman, Montana, said Michael Hillman, president of aviation company JETS FBO Network. Speaking emotionally at the press conference, Hillman praised both the pilots and passengers.

“These were the best of the best in terms of the folks here at the field, as well as the pilots. I can't say enough about them. I'd give anything to rewind the day and take them to breakfast instead,” he said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.