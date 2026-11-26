Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not the only senior executive at the chipmaking giant whose personal relationships have come under scrutiny amid allegations of illegal chip shipments to China. Indian-origin executive Ajay K Puri, better known as Jay Puri, was in a years-long relationship with Cenly Chen, a former senior executive at Super Micro Computer, a key Nvidia customer now facing scrutiny over an alleged chip-smuggling operation.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Puri, a long-time aide to Huang who until recently headed Nvidia's global sales, married Chen, 50, on March 7. Their relationship overlapped with a period when Puri's team was responsible for deciding how Nvidia's latest chips were distributed among customers. Chen, meanwhile, frequently dealt with Puri and served as a point of contact for Nvidia-related matters at Super Micro.

Jay Puri's relationship with Super Micro executive

Chen had worked at Super Micro for nearly two decades, joining the California-based company in 2008 and gradually rising through its sales ranks before becoming its chief growth officer.

The relationship has attracted attention because of the professional responsibilities held by both executives. During their courtship, Puri was overseeing Nvidia's global sales, including decisions on the allocation of its advanced chips. Chen regularly interacted with him in her role at Super Micro.

Chen declined to comment on her personal life but told the Wall Street Journal that she "never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain".

She also said she had no role in selecting or purchasing chips, explaining that such decisions were made by customers.

Super Micro, too, sought to distance Chen's responsibilities from its Nvidia procurement operations. The company said she did not manage its overall relationship with Nvidia or the purchase of Nvidia GPUs. It added that decisions on chip allocation involved several departments.

Nvidia and Puri did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.

Shareholder lawsuit brings relationship under scrutiny

The relationship gained wider attention following a shareholder lawsuit alleging Chen's involvement in Super Micro's acquisition of Nvidia chips. A report published earlier this month by short seller Muddy Waters also highlighted the connection between the two executives.

Chen has not been named in the criminal indictment linked to the alleged chip-smuggling operation. She told the newspaper that she had not been contacted by federal authorities. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI had sought information about senior Super Micro executives, including Chen.

Super Micro executives accused of diverting Nvidia chips to China

The scrutiny comes after the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on March 19 against Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, a sales manager and a third-party broker.

The three are accused of conspiring to divert servers worth more than $500 million, equipped with high-end Nvidia chips, to China.

Liaw has pleaded not guilty, while the broker has pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. Super Micro has not been named as a defendant in the case. The company has described itself as a victim of the alleged scheme and said it has severed ties with those charged.

Nvidia faces wider scrutiny over executive relationships

The latest report adds to the scrutiny surrounding Nvidia's senior leadership, following separate controversy over CEO Jensen Huang's personal relationships with a person suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Huang had resigned from his position and subsequently returned as CEO after US President Donald Trump intervened in the matter. The developments have put the spotlight on the personal and professional relationships of senior Nvidia executives as the company faces questions linked to the alleged movement of its advanced chips into China.

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