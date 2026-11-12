Nvidia may remove CEO Jensen Huang after second alleged affair comes to light: Report

The board of American semiconductor giant Nvidia is reportedly considering the removal of its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, following revelations about two alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, people familiar with the matter said Nvidia's board was preparing to meet as early as Thursday to discuss Huang's future at the company. The reported developments come amid growing scrutiny of the 63-year-old executive and the potential implications of the allegations for the company. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to him. Citing five people who worked at the company, the newspaper said the relationship had not previously been reported.

What are the allegations against Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang?

According to The New York Times, Huang and Powell, 48, were captured on video behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and oversees programmes focused on applying the company's chip technology to higher education and healthcare, particularly medical imaging devices, according to the company's website.

The reported relationship has also raised questions about Nvidia's workplace policies. The company's code of conduct asks employees to avoid situations in which their actions could create conflicts of interest, including personal relationships. The company also states that it promptly investigates reports of misconduct, according to the newspaper. Several corporations have policies restricting relationships between managers and their subordinates, particularly where one employee reports directly to another.

Second alleged relationship raises security concerns

The latest revelations follow scrutiny of another reported relationship involving Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and executive associated with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. US intelligence officials had reportedly identified the Chinese executive as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. The allegations have brought an additional dimension to the scrutiny surrounding the Nvidia chief, given the potential security implications of the reported connection. The Wall Street Journal reported that the relationship with Alice Huang was the affair Jensen Huang acknowledged in a letter to Nvidia employees on Sunday. In the letter, he admitted being unfaithful to his wife and apologised for violating their trust.

Following his acknowledgement, Nvidia's board reportedly initiated an investigation into the matter. According to The New York Times, the inquiry is being led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz.

Nvidia board reportedly reviewing Huang's position

The reported board discussions come as the company faces questions about its leadership and internal governance. According to The Wall Street Journal, directors are considering Huang's position following the revelations involving the two alleged relationships, including the claims surrounding a possible Chinese intelligence connection. The reports have not established that the allegations involving the businesswoman amount to any proven wrongdoing by Huang. The board's reported deliberations and investigation are expected to be significant in determining how the company responds to the controversy.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led its transformation into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips. He is among the most prominent figures in the global AI industry, making the reported developments surrounding his leadership particularly significant for the company.

(Inputs: ANI)

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