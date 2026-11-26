Nvidia is facing renewed scrutiny over the movement of its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips through US-based companies with Chinese ownership, even as Vice President JD Vance has defended chief executive Jensen Huang, saying he is not under investigation and does not need a presidential pardon.

A CBS News investigation published on November 25 found that Nvidia has been selling some of its most advanced AI chips to at least two US-based companies controlled by Chinese-owned firms. The investigation raised questions about whether sensitive technology is reaching countries considered rivals of the United States, despite restrictions on exports to China.

Separately, Vance said on Wednesday that US Justice Department officials and members of the national security establishment had assured him that Huang was not under investigation. His remarks came days before the Nvidia chief is scheduled to appear before congressional panels examining the company's business relationships and concerns surrounding the transfer of advanced chips. The developments have brought Nvidia's export-control practices, corporate oversight and the relationship between the company and the Trump administration under renewed attention.

CBS investigation flags Chinese ownership of Nvidia partners

According to CBS News, one of Nvidia's preferred US partners is RiCloud AI, a data centre company based in San Jose, California. Its parent company, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings, is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. CBS found that Yuxing's chief executive and co-owner, Cong Yu, holds a degree in National Defense Mobilization from the People's Liberation Army Command College, an institution run by the Chinese military. RiCloud secured preferred partner status with Nvidia by December 2025, giving it priority access to advanced chips, software and technical support.

The investigation also found that RiCloud signed a USD 120 million agreement to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to Taiwan-based Agencia Comercial Spirits, a company previously known for importing whisky before entering the data centre business. The US government has not accused RiCloud or its parent company Yuxing of wrongdoing. Nvidia did not respond to CBS News' questions about the background checks conducted before granting RiCloud its preferred partner status.

Another company examined by CBS was Aivres, a California-based firm listed by Nvidia as an elite compute partner. It was formerly known as Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company. After Inspur group companies in China were placed on a US federal blacklist in March 2023 over security concerns, the California subsidiary changed its name. Aivres itself is not on the blacklist. The investigation cited trade records showing that Aivres exported at least USD 5.6 billion worth of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026. Around USD 3 billion of those exports involved computers containing Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which are restricted from being exported to China.

Advanced chips allegedly moved through Southeast Asian companies

CBS also examined how Nvidia-powered servers supplied to Southeast Asia may have reached companies providing cloud-based AI services to Chinese firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance. The investigation placed the findings alongside the US Justice Department's scrutiny of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. The company is being investigated over allegations that it circumvented export restrictions to obtain computer chips for use by China. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

The report also discussed a separate case involving California businessman Greg Lui, who was indicted over allegations that he smuggled export-controlled chips to China through Malaysia and Singapore in 2023 and 2024. Lui has pleaded not guilty.Records reviewed by CBS linked Lui to 2CRSi, an Nvidia elite partner in the US. However, the indictment does not accuse Nvidia of knowing about the alleged arrangement, and 2CRSi has not been accused of wrongdoing. The company said it had received a grand jury subpoena concerning a customer it had itself reported to authorities.

JD Vance says Jensen Huang is not under investigation

Responding to questions about whether Huang could require a presidential pardon, Vance said he did not believe one was necessary. Speaking to reporters after serving Thanksgiving dinner to troops at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, he said the administration had received assurances from officials that the Nvidia chief was not under investigation. "I don't think he needs a pardon at all. I haven't seen any evidence again that he committed a crime," Vance said, adding that any evidence of criminal wrongdoing should be dealt with by the relevant authorities. Vance said he had spoken to several officials, including Attorney General Todd Blanche, and had been told that Huang was not under investigation.

His comments followed President Donald Trump's remarks to the New York Post on Tuesday that a pardon was "always an option", although he did not think it would be necessary. Trump also said he did not want Huang to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights during his upcoming congressional appearances. Huang's position at Nvidia had come under scrutiny after he acknowledged extramarital affairs, including a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of having links to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the allegation, while the CBS report said the Justice Department had not concluded whether she was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Huang resigned earlier this month and was reinstated 11 days later after Trump personally urged Nvidia's board to bring him back. Trump has said he intervened partly because he was concerned about the impact of Huang's departure on Nvidia's market value and the US position in the global AI race.

Huang to face congressional questions in December

The Nvidia chief is scheduled to appear for a closed-door, transcribed interview on December 1 before three congressional panels: the House Intelligence Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Select Committee on China. He is also expected to appear at a public hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. The sessions are expected to examine questions surrounding Nvidia's business relationships, export controls and the movement of advanced AI chips. The developments have also raised questions about the relationship between Nvidia and the Trump administration. Trump has repeatedly welcomed Huang to the White House and previously invited him aboard Air Force One for a state visit to China.

The president has said he asked Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to help persuade Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang. Vance, who previously worked in Silicon Valley, was among the administration officials involved in discussions with the company's board.

While Vance has maintained that Huang is not under investigation, the CBS findings have added to concerns about how effectively US export restrictions are being enforced and whether advanced chips are reaching Chinese-linked businesses through complex international supply chains.

(With inputs from AP, ANI)

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