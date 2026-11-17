California:

Even as US President Donald Trump and several prominent Silicon Valley executives, including Elon Musk, have voiced support for Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, the company's board "is not considering reinstating the former CEO" to head the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

The development comes amid reports that Huang had discussed the possibility of returning to the company's leadership with close associates following his resignation on November 12. According to the Financial Times, prominent technology executives are also rallying support for his comeback amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships both within and outside the company.

Citing several people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported that Huang had discussed a potential return with confidants while Nvidia's board was conducting an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

An associate of Huang told the publication that efforts were underway to bring influential technology executives together to lobby for his reinstatement, including by seeking support from the White House.



"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the Financial Times quoted the ally as saying, adding that the campaign had Huang's support.

The campaign has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives and major shareholders, including Elon Musk, backing an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang. Several employees have also reportedly publicly supported his return and signed the letter.

Trump open to Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO

Meanwhile, US President Trump has indicated that he would welcome Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, saying he "would not mind" his reinstatement and suggesting that the company's co-founder had "learned a big lesson".

Speaking to reporters before leaving for the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Monday (local time), Trump weighed in on the growing push for Huang's return while cautioning against taking an aggressive stance that could "insult China" ahead of his upcoming visit to Asia.

After attending the summit, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit and a high-profile trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's comments, however, differ from the position taken by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. On Sunday, Bessent called for a "dramatic shake-up" at Nvidia, arguing that the company needed an outside chief executive. He also sought clarification on whether Nvidia had overlooked the alleged smuggling of its chips to China.

What's the controversy?

Huang stepped down on November 12 after leading Nvidia for 33 years. His departure followed reports of alleged extramarital relationships, prompting an independent investigation by the company's board and raising concerns in Washington over whether restricted US artificial intelligence chips had been diverted to China.

The controversy included reports of an alleged relationship with an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who has been accused of spying for China. Reports also involved an alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to Huang.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board is considering potential successors, with Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas reportedly among the names being discussed, according to an earlier Financial Times report.

Haas, who has headed the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022, previously spent around seven years at Nvidia more than a decade ago. He is also believed to have professional ties with Huang and several members of Nvidia's board.

However, the succession process is still at an early stage. The Financial Times reported that Nvidia's board had said it was "in the process of selecting a search firm" to identify a new CEO and had not "formally engaged" with any candidates.

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO following Huang's departure.

(With ANI inputs)

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