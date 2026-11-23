Nvidia's board of directors has unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, marking a dramatic reversal in its earlier decision to reject his return. The surprise development comes amid controversy surrounding Huang's admission of an extramarital affair with a woman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The decision was announced on Monday, following a series of discussions between Huang and the company's board. Nvidia Chairman Harvey C. Jones said the directors were convinced that Huang remained the right person to lead the technology giant and that his return would serve the interests of the company and its stakeholders.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement Monday.

Why did Jensen Huang step down earlier?

Huang had resigned from his positions as Nvidia's CEO, president and board member on November 12, 2026. At the time, the company's board cited concerns that his personal conduct did not align with its code of conduct and workplace standards.

Media reports had raised questions about his alleged personal relationship with a woman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. Following the controversy, Nvidia's board constituted a committee of independent directors to investigate the matter. The company has clarified that the investigation will continue despite Huang's reinstatement. Huang has also pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing probe.

What did Trump say on Huang's return

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the development, saying the federal government had "no reason to believe" that Huang's return to Nvidia posed any national security threat. The controversy had attracted considerable attention because of allegations that the woman involved in the reported affair was suspected of being a Chinese spy. These allegations had raised questions about potential national security implications, given Nvidia's strategic importance in the global semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries. However, the allegations concerning the woman's suspected intelligence links have not been established as proven facts.

Colette Kress to return as CFO

Huang's return also brings an end to the brief leadership transition at Nvidia. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who had taken over as interim CEO following his departure, will return to her previous role as CFO.

Nvidia said the board received inputs from senior officials in the US government before arriving at its decision. The company maintained that it was confident Huang's reinstatement did not pose a national security risk. The independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation will continue.

(With inputs from AP)

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