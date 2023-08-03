Gurugram violence: 'Refrain from violent actions'- US reacts to communal clashes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI US spokesperson urged people to remain calm

Reacting to the communal violence in Gurugram, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller Thursday urged people to remain calm and refrain from violent actions.

When asked about the clashes in Gurugram and surrounding areas, Miller said, "With respect to the clashes, that obviously, we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions. With respect to whether we've heard from any Americans, I'm not aware of that. I'm happy to follow up with the Embassy."

Aiming to curb the prevailing situation in Nuh and nearby districts, the administration extended the suspension on mobile internet services till midnight on Sunday (August 5). The ban was extended to Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and some parts of Gurugram of Haryana in a bid to control the spread of misinformation in view of the violence that has taken the state under grip, recently.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and governments amid protest marches and demonstrations being organised against the violence in Haryana's Nuh. The court issued notices on a plea concerning the Haryana violence and scheduled the next hearing for August 4. The matter was heard by an apex court bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

Protests by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Meanwhile, Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana on July 31. The Supreme Court also directed the Centre and the state governments to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal.

Nuh violence

So far, six people were killed while several others, including police personnel, were injured in parts of Haryana following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on Monday. Following the violence in Nuh, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. Moreover, on Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of its naib imam.

