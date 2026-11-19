US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin sat down for over an hour for an unprecedented three-way summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday, marking a significant moment in global diplomacy. The meeting focused on nuclear arms reduction, the war in Ukraine, energy security and broader international stability, although no major breakthrough was announced.

Following the summit, China, the United States and Russia issued a joint "peace declaration", stating that the three leaders had "engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security".

The declaration also said the countries "plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products", while reaffirming "the importance of the stable flow of energy". It further outlined plans to "engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation".

Nuclear weapons talks dominate summit agenda

Nuclear weapons control dominated the summit's agenda, with Trump presenting the meeting as an opportunity to establish a framework for arms control and address ongoing conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine and Iran. However, experts had tempered expectations of any significant agreement.

"We are really making history," Trump said.

"The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used," he added.

Xi, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of global peace and dialogue among the three nuclear powers.

"We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace," Xi said at the start of the trilateral meeting.

According to China's state broadcaster CCTV, Xi also called for nuclear weapons to be prohibited and destroyed, advocating the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

Putin highlighted the shared history of the three countries as victors in World War II, stressing their responsibility towards global stability. "We hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace," he said.

China's reluctance on reducing nukes

The summit also comes at a time of uncertainty over global nuclear arms control. The last nuclear arms agreement between Washington and Moscow, known as New START, expired in February. Trump has expressed interest in negotiating "a new, improved and modernised" agreement that would also include China.

However, Beijing has shown less incentive to accept restrictions, given the significant gap between its nuclear arsenal and those of the United States and Russia. China is estimated to possess more than 600 nuclear warheads, compared with over 5,000 believed to be held by each of the other two countries.

Acknowledging the challenges involved in nuclear disarmament, Trump said, "Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard not to have them," adding, "So it's not an easy thing to do, give them up."

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