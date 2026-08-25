Ajit Doval meets Chinese Vice President as New Delhi, Beijing huddle to resolve border issues, boost ties

Beijing:

National Security Advisor (NSA) and Special Representative for the India-China Boundary Question Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Tuesday, with the two sides discussing ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity along the border and further improve bilateral relations.

Doval is in China on a two-day visit for the 25th round of talks under the Special Representatives mechanism on the India-China boundary question. The discussions come at a significant point in ties between New Delhi and Beijing, with efforts continuing to stabilise relations following the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

Doval meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng

On August 25, Doval called on Han Zheng ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives talks. According to the Indian Embassy, the two discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora.

The discussions were held in line with the consensus reached between the leaders of India and China. Doval was scheduled to hold the Special Representatives talks later in the day with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks are being closely watched as they come ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12 and 13. A potential visit would provide an opportunity for Xi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi and Xi last met in August 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

India-China border talks gain importance

The Special Representatives mechanism has been in place since 2003 to address the India-China boundary dispute, which spans 3,488 km. Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives under the mechanism.

While the talks have not resolved the boundary dispute, the mechanism continues to be regarded by officials on both sides as a structured platform for addressing recurring tensions.

India-China relations came under severe strain following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the prolonged military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. Since then, both countries have taken steps aimed at stabilising ties, although differences over the border and Arunachal Pradesh continue to remain prominent in the relationship.

What China said about the 25th round of talks

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that Doval and Wang would hold an in-depth discussion on the boundary question as well as bilateral, regional and international relations.

Lin described the Special Representatives talks as the "main channel" for negotiations between China and India on the boundary question and an "important platform for communication" on issues of mutual interest.

Referring to the 24th round of talks held in August last year, Lin said the two sides had "candid and in-depth exchanges of views" on the boundary question and reached "a number of common understandings".

For the latest round, he said both sides would continue detailed communication on the boundary question in the spirit of the common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries. The stated aim is to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The two sides are also expected to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues.

Xi Jinping's India visit

Lin did not directly respond when asked about Xi's expected visit to India. Xi's participation in the BRICS summit in New Delhi would potentially allow him to meet Modi on the sidelines of the event.

For now, Doval's visit remains centred on the boundary talks, maintaining calm along the India-China border and wider engagement between the two countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

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