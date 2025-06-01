Not taking drugs, tried prescription ketamine years ago: Elon Musk denies claims made by media report The Space X CEO clarified that he tried prescription ketamine a few years ago to help with mental health issues and had already disclosed this on X. He added that he has not used it since.

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk has refuted a New York Times report which claimed that the Tesla CEO used ketamine and other illegal drugs extensively during the 2024 election cycle.

Musk, taking to X on June 1 wrote, “Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off. I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”

The Space X CEO clarified that he tried prescription ketamine a few years ago to help with mental health issues and had already disclosed this on X. He added that he has not used it since.

Musk travelled with a pill box: NYT report.

The NYT report claimed Musk took ecstasy and "psychedelic mushrooms” and even travelled with a “box that held 20 pills” last year.

The report also referenced Musk’s past instances of erratic behavior, including a controversial gesture resembling a Nazi-style salute at a January rally held in support of Trump’s second inauguration.

However, the report noted there was no confirmation of drug use during his tenure as the top government advisory to US President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk’s send off in the Oval Office

Trump bid farewell to Elon Musk at the Oval Office on Friday, as he left his position spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The US President credited Musk with “a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington" and said some of his staff would remain in the administration.

“I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job. They're going to continue to be doing an incredible job," Musk said after accepting a ceremonial key from Trump

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way,"Elon is terrific!" the US President wrote on social media earlier.