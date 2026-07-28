'Not interested in back-and-forth with Netanyahu': Mamdani as Israeli PM heads to White House

New York:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani brushed aside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that he was "fomenting hate", saying he was "not interested in getting into a back-and-forth" with the Israeli leader over his past support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against him, according to Fox News.

Mamdani's comments came as Netanyahu arrived in Washington for high-level talks with US President Donald Trump. According to a White House official, the two leaders are expected to discuss developments related to Iran, the framework agreement with Lebanon following the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.

Not interested in getting into a back-and-forth: Mamdani

Speaking during an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn on Monday (local time), Mamdani was asked to respond to Netanyahu's comments on Fox News, in which the Israeli prime minister reportedly accused him of "fomenting hate" in the context of an Upper West Side attack being investigated as a suspected hate crime.

"I'm not interested in getting into a back-and-forth with Prime Minister Netanyahu," Mamdani said.

"What I will say is that here in New York City, one of my top priorities is keeping Jewish New Yorkers safe, keeping every single New Yorker safe. And we know that while Jewish New Yorkers comprise a minority of all New Yorkers, they comprise a majority of the victims of all hate crimes, and it is unacceptable," he added.

Mamdani was also pressed on whether he had discussed his previous calls for the city to accept the jurisdiction of the ICC and arrest Netanyahu if he visited New York during conversations with US President Donald Trump. "I've made my thoughts clear. I'll keep the conversation between the President and myself between him and myself," Mamdani responded.

Netanyahu's first meeting with Trump since Iran war

Netanyahu's meeting with President Trump on Tuesday is the first since the two leaders launched a joint war against Iran and a chance for Netanyahu to smooth out strains in their relationship.

The meeting comes as both face growing pressures at home. Netanyahu is up for reelection and is embattled in part because of his deteriorating relationship with Trump. Trump is under pressure to end an unpopular war that has wreaked economic havoc and driven prices higher ahead of midterm elections this November.

The two leaders also plan to discuss the framework agreement the US and Israel signed with Lebanon over the Israel-Hezbollah war and the expansion of the Abraham Accords, according to a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the meeting.

(With ANI, AP inputs)

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