'Not finished with Iran': Israel hints at fresh strikes amid Netanyahu's political uncertainty

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reign could end soon with President Isaac Herzog tasking Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government in the country, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Israel is "not finished" with Iran, indicating that fresh strikes could be relaunched on the Islamic Republic once again.

He renewed the charge that Iran is developing a nuclear weapon, but did not provide to back the claim.

"With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons -- alongside other grave efforts that place the State of Israel in real danger," Katz said, as cited by AFP.

Did Netanyahu plan a strike on eve of Israel elections?

Netanyahu has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran, as he continues facing an uncertainty over his political future. However, it remains a doubt if US President Donald Trump would back Israel, especially after the Republicans faced a rout in the November 3 midterm elections.

According to a report by Israel's Channel 12, Netanyahu and Mossad head Roman Gofman had planned to launch an operation against the Iranians on the even of the October 27 election, but it was halted after the US found out about it. Later, Netanyahu's office rejected the report.

"The prime minister himself clarified in real time that an attack before the Israeli elections was not on the agenda," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Trump's post-midterm security huddle

Meanwhile, Trump recently held two meetings with his national security team this week, holding deliberations on whether to resume strikes on Iran, according to a report by Fox News. The meetings were held at the White House on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the meeting, Trump was told by officials that November 9, which marks a new Moon in the Middle East, could be a suitable day to relaunch the strike as there would be "little moonlight", which could favour military operations. However, the proposal was halted.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran to come to the table for talks, but Tehran has emphasised that the peace deal could not be finalised until Washington accepts all seven of its demands, including removing the blockade, lifting all sanctions and unfreezing Iranians assets.

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