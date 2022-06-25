Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE 2 killed, several injured in shooting at gay bar in Norway's Oslo

Highlights Two people were shot dead, and several others wounded in mass shooting in Norway.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear

Norway shooting: At least two people were shot dead, and several others wounded in a shooting at a gay bar and nightclub in Norway's Oslo, reported news agency Reuters. The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday, media reported citing Norwegian authorities. CBS News quoted Oslo Police District as reporting that several shots were fired at the London Pub nightclub.

A suspect was in custody, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. As per Reuters, the crime scene extended from the London Pub via a neighbouring club and onwards to a nearby street where the suspect was apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began, police spokesman Tore Barstad told the newspaper Aftenposten.

"I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK reported. Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reports of mass shootings and gun violence are regularly getting reported from parts of the United States. On June 1, at least four people were killed in a shooting incident at a hospital campus in Oklahoma's Tulsa city, CNN reported citing police. The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

The US Senate on Thursday night passed a bipartisan bill to address gun violence in the United States, the first major piece of federal gun reform in almost 30 years. The final vote was 65 to 33 with 15 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues in the US.

(Inputs from ANI, Reuters)

Latest World News