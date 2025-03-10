Over 20 casualties brought ashore after oil tanker, ship collide in North Sea, rescue operation underway A cargo ship collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Hull, about 155 miles (250 km) north of London. The coast guards said the alarm was raised at 9:48 am (0948 GMT).

More than 20 casualties were brought ashore after a ship collided with an oil tanker in the Northn Sea, the port chief said. Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said 13 casualties were brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbor pilot boat.

He added that some crew were still uncaccounted for. Earlier, the emergency services said that an oil tanker and a cargo ship collided off the coast of eastern England on Monday.

Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency said several lifeboats and a coast guard rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene in the North Sea, along with a coast guard plane and nearby vessels with firefighting capability.

With AP Inputs