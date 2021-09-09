Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. North Macedonia: At least 10 die in COVID hospital fire

North Macedonia: At least 10 die in COVID hospital fire

Health Ministry officials said injured medical staff and patients along with over evacuees were being transferred to hospitals in the capital Skopje, some 45 km (28 miles) to the east.

AP AP
Skopje (Macedonia) Published on: September 09, 2021 6:48 IST
North Macedonia, ten die, COVID hospital fire, latest international news updates, Health Ministry, C
Image Source : AP.

Firemen talk to each other standing near burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's western city of Tetovo. 

Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people died and many others were injured in a fire at a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The blaze occurred late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the facility was set up following a recent spike in infections in the region.

Health Ministry officials said injured medical staff and patients along with over evacuees were being transferred to hospitals in the capital Skopje, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) to the east.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebook post that the blaze followed an explosion at the site.

With less than 30% of the country’s population fully vaccinated, North Macedonia has seen a significant spike in infections and deaths since late August.

Also Read: Indonesia prison fire kills 41 drug inmates, injuring 39

Also Read: Taliban fire in air to disperse crowd during anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News