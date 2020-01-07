Image Source : AP 'Middle East will become a graveyard for US', North Korea's apprehensive take on Gulf crisis

North Korea has given its take on the Gulf crisis between Iran and the USA in the aftermath of the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the American forces. The hermit kingdom said that the Middle East will become a graveyard for the US. Arirang Meari, state's cultural publication on Sunday said, "Global military experts recently analyzed that the US is being bogged down in a war in the Middle East."

"Even pro-American countries have been passively answering the US's request for sending troops on account of their internal politics and economic challenges, driving US into despair," the publication added as per South Korean news agency Yonhap.

North Korea's state-run news outlet, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), on Monday said that Russia and China had both taken s firm stand against the US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Soleimani.

"China and Russia emphasized that they not only object to abuse of military power in international relations but also cannot tolerate adventurous military acts," KCNA wrote, according to Yonhap, describing a Saturday phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, noting they “expressed concerns over regional situations being worsened by the US' illegal acts.”

Despite the rhetoric, reports suggest that the killing of Qasem Soleimani has given a strong message to the Kim Jong-Un. North Korea’s Supreme Leader has reportedly not been seen in public since the conclusion of a session of the Workers Party Central Committee on December 31, as per reports in the North Korean state media.

Pyongyang’s tightly-controlled media reported that Kim had last week paid a visit to the tomb of Kim dynasty founder Kim Il-sung, but didn’t publicize the visit through pictures.

