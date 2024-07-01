North Korea tests two ballistic missiles after conclusion of new multidomain US-South Korea-Japan drill

Follow us on Image Source : AP The launch came two days after South Korea, the US and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills in the region.

North Korea conducted the test-firing of two ballistic missiles on Monday, according to South Korea's military. This follows North Korea's recent declaration of "offensive and overwhelming" responses to a joint US-South Korea-Japan military exercise. The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the missiles were launched from the town of Jangyon in southeastern North Korea, with a 10-minute interval between launches. The first missile travelled approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles), while the second covered 120 kilometers (75 miles). The destinations of the missiles were not disclosed, but usually, North Korea tests missiles towards its eastern waters.

However, the second missile fell short of reaching these waters, leading South Korean sources to suggest it may have crashed inland in North Korea. There have been no immediate reports of damage on the ground in North Korea. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reiterated their readiness to respond to any provocations from North Korea, in coordination with their military alliance with the United States.

'Freedom Edge' drill amid regional security challenges

The launch came two days after South Korea, the US and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills in the region. In recent years, the three countries have been expanding their trilateral security partnership to better cope with North Korea's evolving nuclear threats and China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

The “Freedom Edge” drill was meant to increase the sophistication of previous exercises with simultaneous air and naval drills geared toward improving joint ballistic-missile defence, anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and other skills and capabilities. The three-day drill involved a US aircraft carrier as well as destroyers, fighter jets and helicopters from the three countries.

North Korea on 'Freedom Edge' drill

On Sunday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a lengthy statement strongly denouncing the “Freedom Edge” drill, calling the US-South Korea-Japan partnership an Asian version of NATO. It said the drill openly destroyed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and contained a US intention to lay siege to China and exert pressure on Russia. The statement said North Korea will “firmly defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the state and peace in the region through offensive and overwhelming countermeasures. Monday's launch was the North's first weapons firing in five days.

North Korea's missile advancements and regional tensions amid political developments

Last week, North Korea conducted its first known launch of a developmental, advanced missile described as multiwarhead-capable, purportedly designed to overcome US and South Korean missile defenses. North Korea declared the launch successful, though South Korea dismissed this assertion, suggesting it was an attempt to conceal a failed launch. In recent weeks, North Korea has sent numerous balloons filled with trash towards South Korea, a response it claims is retaliation for political leaflets sent by South Korean activists using similar balloons.

Last month, North Korea and Russia agreed to mutual defense assistance in the event of an attack, a significant pact raising concerns about potential increased provocations from North Korea towards South Korea. Concurrently, North Korea commenced a crucial meeting of its ruling party on Friday, addressing what it termed "important, immediate issues" related to advancing Korean-style socialism.

