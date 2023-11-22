North Korea claims it put a military spy satellite into orbit despite resistance from US and South

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korea put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

In a major development, North Korea claimed it placed a spy satellite into orbit with its third launch attempt this year. With its latest move, it demonstrated the nation's determination to build a space-based surveillance system during protracted tensions with the United States. The North's claim on Wednesday could not immediately independently be confirmed. Observers doubt whether the satellite is advanced enough to perform military reconnaissance. But the launch still invited strong condemnation from the United States and its partners because the UN bans North Korea from conducting satellite launches, calling them covers for tests of missile technology.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea told Japan that it will launch a satellite in the coming days, probably between November 22-30.

“Chollima-1” carrier rocket accurately placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit

The North's space agency said that its new “Chollima-1” carrier rocket accurately placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night, about 12 minutes after liftoff from the country's main launch centre.

The National Aerospace Technology Administration called the launch a legitimate right of North Korea to bolster its self-defence capabilities. It said the spy satellite would help improve the North's war preparedness in the face of “the enemies' dangerous military moves.”

The agency said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch at the scene and congratulated scientists and others involved. It said North Korea will launch several more spy satellites to better monitor South Korea and other areas.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Washington strongly condemned North Korea for the launch, saying it "raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond.” She said the launch involved technologies that are directly related to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program.

South Korea warns to suspend 2018 peace treaty

South Korea said the launch would push it to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement and resume frontline aerial surveillance of North Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch “a serious threat that affects the safety of the people" and said Japan lodged a protest with North Korea condemning the launch in strongest terms.

According to South Korean and Japanese assessments, the rocket carrying the satellite flew from the Korean Peninsula's west coast and over the Japanese island of Okinawa toward the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese government briefly issued a J-Alert missile warning for Okinawa, urging residents to take shelter. A spy satellite is among the key military assets coveted by Kim, who wants to modernize his weapons systems to cope with what he calls escalating US-led threats. North Korea's attempted launches earlier this year ended in failure due to technical issues.

North Korea had vowed a third launch would take place in October. South Korean officials have said the delay until now occurred likely because North Korea was receiving Russian technological assistance for its spy satellite launch program.

North Korea-US tension

North Korea and Russia, both US adversaries that are increasingly isolated globally, have been pushing hard to expand their relationships in recent months. In September, Kim travelled to Russia's Far East to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites, touching off intense speculation of a weapons deal.

The alleged deal involves North Korea supplying conventional arms to refill Russia's ammunition stock drained in its war with Ukraine. In return, foreign governments and experts say that North Korea seeks Russian help in enhancing its nuclear and other military programs.

During Kim's Russia visit, Putin told state media that his country would help North Korea build satellites, saying Kim “shows a keen interest in rocket technology.” Russia and North Korea dismissed the allegation of their arms transfer deal as groundless. Such a deal would violate UN bans on any weapons trading involving North Korea.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said that Tuesday's launch raises more questions than answers, such as whether the North Korean satellite actually performs reconnaissance functions and whether Russia provided technical and even material assistance. “What is already clear is that this is not a one-off event but part of a North Korean strategy of prioritizing military capabilities over economic development, threatening rather than reconciling with South Korea, and further aligning with Russia and China instead of pursuing diplomacy with the United States,” Easley said.

Since last year, North Korea conducted about 100 ballistic missile tests in a bid to establish a reliable arsenal of nuclear weapons targeting the U.S. and its allies. Many foreign experts say North Korea has some last remaining technologies to master to acquire functioning nuclear missiles. However, the experts say that possessing a rocket that can place a satellite into orbit would mean North Korea can build a missile capable of carrying a warhead with a similar size to the satellite.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: North Korea, in its third attempt, aims to launch spy satellite between November 22-30

Latest World News