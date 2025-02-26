North Korea opens doors to international travellers: Here's what Kim does not want tourists to do Before the pandemic struck, tourism was one of the prominent contributors of foreign currency to North Korea. However, with Kim Jong Un imposing restrictions, tourism suffered.

North Korea opens doors for tourism: For the first time in five years, North Korea has allowed the first batch of international travellers to visit the country, except for a group of Russian tourists who toured it last year. The latest trip is expected to mark the full resumption of its international tourism to bring in much-needed foreign currency to revive its struggling economy, experts say. Notably, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, North Korea's Kim Jong-Un banned tourists in the country, severely curtailing border traffic in one of the world's most draconian restrictions.

Before the pandemic, tourism was comparatively easier in North Korea, and it was also one of the prominent sources of foreign currency for North Korea, one of the world's most sanctioned countries because of its nuclear program.

Here's what tourists are generally restricted to do

However, North Korea, under its leader Kim Jong-Un, imposes several restrictions on tourists, including requirements that they must move with local guides and banning photography at sensitive places, among others. These restrictions have hurt North Korea's tourism prospects in previous years.

In its bid to boost tourism, North Korea is expected to open a massive tourism site on the east coast in June. According to an expert, the eastern coast site and Pyongyang would be the places where North Korea feels it can easily monitor and control foreign tourists.

Chinese tourists contribute substantially to North Korean tourism

Notably, Chinese tourists represented approximately 90 per cent of the total international tourists before the pandemic, as up to 300,000 Chinese tourists have visited North Korea annually in previous years.

In February 2024, North Korea accepted about 100 Russian tourists, the first foreign nationals to visit the country for sightseeing. That surprised many observers, who thought the first post-pandemic tourists would come from China, North Korea's biggest trading partner and major ally.

A total of about 880 Russian tourists visited North Korea throughout 2024, South Korea's Unification Ministry said, citing official Russian data. Chinese group tours to North Korea remain stalled.

(With inputs from AP)