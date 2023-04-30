North Korea's Kim Jong Un's sister mocks Biden, calls him 'old man with no future’

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV US President Joe Biden and North Korea's Sumpre Leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-Jong

Nearly three days after US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol signed a historic military deal, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un's sister mocked the agreement and called Biden an ‘old man with no future’.

The critical remarks from Kim Yo-jong came as both the US and South Korea agreed to intensify nuclear deterrence to counter the North’s nuclear threat. Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday, Yeol asserted that any North Korean nuclear attack on the US or its allies would “result at the end of whatever regime” took such action.

Denouncing the US-South Korea latest military pact, she said the statement suggested Biden's old-related ailments and termed the warning "a rhetoric" that the Biden administration has been uttering since the end of the Donald Trump regime.

"It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking responsibility for security and the future of the US, an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out the two-year remainder of his office term," read the statement published by a state-media outlet.

Why did Kim's sister utter harsh words against Biden?

During their summit, Biden and Yoon announced new nuclear deterrence efforts that call for periodically docking US nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades and bolstering training between the two countries.

They also committed to plans for bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, the establishment of a nuclear consultative group and improved sharing of information on nuclear and strategic weapons operation plans.

Kim's sister calls South Korean President a "fool"

Kim's sister not only criticised Biden, but she also called Yoon a “fool” over his efforts to strengthen South Korea’s defence in conjunction with its alliance with the United States and bolster the South’s own conventional missile capabilities, saying he was putting his absolute trust in the US despite getting only “nominal” promises in return.

80-year-old Biden seeks next term

It is worth mentioning the 80-year-old US President has been a constant subject of mockery not only in North Korea, but he is facing the same critical remarks even by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Recently, during a public gathering, Trump mocked Biden and acted like his successor "lost in space" during several global meetings. The sarcasm intensified further after Biden announced he will be fighting for the next term. Notably, if he wins, Biden would be the oldest president in America's history.

