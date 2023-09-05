North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month for weapon talks amid Ukraine war: Official

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korea's Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin attempts to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine, an official said.

The official said that the US expects Kim may visit Russia within the month, however, isn’t sure when or where the meeting would take place, but the Pacific port city of Vladivostok may be a possibility as its relatively nearer to North Korea.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang last month to attempt to persuade North Korea for sale of the country’s artillery ammunition to Russia.

“We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia,” Watson said.

She added that the U.S. is urging North Korea "to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia.”

North Korea and Russia may hold joint war games, Shoigu said.

Kim planned to hold a meeting with Putin in Russia this month, the New York Times first reported.

The White House said last week that it had intelligence indicating that Putin and Kim exchanged letters following Shoigu's visit.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the letters were “more at the surface level” but that Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale were advancing.

(With AP inputs)

