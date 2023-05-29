Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite in coming days: Report

A Japanese coast guard representative stated that North Korea had informed Japan of its intention to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

This could be an effort to launch a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

According to the Japanese coast guard, the North Korean waterway authorities provided a notice stating that the launch window was between May 31 and June 11 and that the launch could have an impact on waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and waters east of Luzon Island in the Philippines.

According to analysts, the military satellite is part of North Korea's efforts to improve its ability to strike targets in the event of a conflict by advancing surveillance technology, including drones.

During the launch window, Japan's coast guard issued a safety alert for ships passing through the area.

According to the office of the prime minister, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed officials to do everything in their power to gather and analyze information pertaining to the launch and inform the general public.

On Twitter, the prime minister's office said, "We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," it said it would work "with relevant countries such as the U.S. and South Korea."

Pyongyang declared its first military spy satellite ready for launch at the beginning of this month.

Long-range missile technology would be used in such a launch, which would be against UN Security Council resolutions.

Although previous launches by North Korea have demonstrated the country's capability to launch a satellite into space, the satellite's capabilities remain unclear.

