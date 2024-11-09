North Korea causes GPS disruptions for South Korean planes, boats in latest provocation: Seoul

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, South Korea.

South Korea's military reported for a second day that North Korea disrupted GPS signals along its western border, affecting civilian aircraft and ships on Friday and Saturday near Kaesong and Haeju, though the exact number of aircraft and ships affected was unknown.

South Korea issues a stern warning

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned North Korea's actions and urged it to stop the country's GPS interference, which threatens aviation safety. While there have been no major incidents so far, experts have warned that the problem could put commercial airlines at risk, especially in uncertain circumstances. The operations have highlighted the vulnerability of Incheon International Airport in South Korea, less than 100 kilometers from North Korea.

“We urge North Korea to stop GPS interference provocations immediately and strongly warn that it will be held fully accountable for any resulting consequences,” the South’s joint chiefs said in a statement.

North Korea’s escalating provocations

North Korea's use of GPS is part of a broader campaign of electronic psychological warfare, which includes sending trash-filled balloons and leaflets critical of South Koreans across the border. The actions and rising tensions between the two countries as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accelerates his nuclear and missile programs while abandoning reconciliation efforts with the South.

Increasing military alignment with Russia

There is also growing concern over North Korea’s reported military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, with South Korean officials warning that the cooperation could lead to advanced technology transfers, further intensifying the threat posed by Kim Jong Un’s nuclear arsenal.

