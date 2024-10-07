Nobel Prize in Medicine: Meet the two US scientists awarded for their discoveries in microRNA

Follow us on Image Source : SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN CUSTOM MEDIA VICTOR AMBROS (L) AND GARY RUVKUN (R)

The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated. The Nobel Assembly, on Monday, said that their discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function.”

Who is Victor Ambros?

Ambros performed the research that led to his prize at Harvard University. He is currently a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Born: 1 December 1953, Hanover, NH, USA

Affiliation at the time of the award: University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA

Prize motivation: For the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation

Research Focus - Genetic Control of Developmental Timing in C. elegans

Molecular basis of regulated cell fate transitions

Regulation of stem cell proliferation and self-renewal

Coordination of growth and cell fate across the animal

Regulation of mRNA translation by microRNAs and RNA binding proteins

Who is Gary Ruvkun?

Ruvkun's research was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School, where he’s a professor of genetics, said Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee.

Perlmann said he spoke to Ruvkun by phone shortly before the announcement. “It took a long time before he came to the phone and sounded very tired, but he quite rapidly, was quite excited and happy, when he understood what, it was all about,” Perlmann said.

Affiliation at the time of the award: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA; Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Prize motivation: For the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation

Who were the winners of 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 that were critical in slowing the pandemic. The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The announcement launched this year’s Nobel Prize Award season. Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on October 14.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

(With inputs from agency)

