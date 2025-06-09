No travel ban on Indians to Saudi Arabia, visa controls in place for Hajj season: Sources As a matter of practice, during the Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Hajj.

New Delhi:

The reports of any bar on Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia are incorrect, sources familiar to the matter said. Reportedly, the Saudi Government has not issued any notification on this matter. As a matter of practice, during the Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Hajj.

Temporary suspension of block work visas

Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced a temporary suspension of block work visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Kenya, and Turkey. The decision, though not publicly notified by Saudi authorities, is understood to be driven by concerns over immigration compliance and the misuse of non-pilgrimage visas for participating in the Hajj.

This pause in visa issuance does not equate to a travel ban and such seasonal curbs are a regular feature during Hajj to manage the enormous influx of pilgrims and prevent overcrowding, sources said.

Saudi crackdown on unauthorised Hajj travel

Saudi Arabia intensified crackdown on unauthorised Hajj participants. On Sunday, Saudi officials revealed that over 269,000 people without valid Hajj permits were stopped from entering Mecca. The government has consistently blamed overcrowding on illegal entries, which, it says, contributed significantly to last year’s heat-related deaths during the pilgrimage.

According to Saudi regulations, only those with valid Hajj permits are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage including local residents. Violators, including Saudi nationals and expats, face hefty penalties of up to USD 5,000, deportation, and bans from future pilgrimages. Authorities have also penalised more than 23,000 Saudi residents and revoked licenses of 400 Hajj tour operators for violations.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Omari, speaking at a press briefing in Mecca, said, “The pilgrim is in our sight, and anyone who disobeys is in our hands.”

(With PTI inputs)