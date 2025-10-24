'No self-respecting country does anything...': Putin slams US sanctions; Trump says 'glad he feels that way' Russia-Ukraine war: However, Vladimir Putin said that the sanctions will only have a slight effect on the Russian economy. He said the sanctions were imposed at the behest of "certain people in the US administration".

Moscow:

Hitting out at the United States (US) over sanctions targeting two major Russian oil firms, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (local time) that "no self-respecting country" would ever do "anything under pressure". In his statement, Putin described the sanctions an "unfriendly move" and said they would not help in improving the relationship between Russia and the US.

However, the 73-year-old said that the sanctions will only have a slight effect on the Russian economy. He said the sanctions were imposed at the behest of "certain people in the US administration", wondering in whose interest they really work for. He also said that the tactics of the US using sanctions as a tool to exert pressure won't work.

"They (sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being," Putin said. "Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue."

A tomahawk warning to the US and postponement of Putin-Trump Summit

In his remarks, Putin also said that Russia would give a "very strong, if not overwhelming" response if it is attacked by US tomahawk missiles. Ukraine has been seeking the tomahawks, and US President Donald Trump had also offered to give the missiles to Kyiv.

However, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ukraine last week, Trump had back-tracked from his proposal.

Coming back to Putin, the Russian leader on Thursday also confirmed the postponement of the planned summit between him and Trump in Hungary's Budapest. The US had initially proposed the summit following a telephonic conversation between Trump and Putin.

Trump's 'let's see' response to Putin

Earlier, Trump imposed major sanctions on two of Russia's oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, in a bid to exert pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine that broke out in February 2022. Later, Trump responded to Putin's remarks on US sanctions and said he would like to see how these work out.

"I am glad he feels that way. I'll let you know about it in six months from now. Let's see how it all works out..." said the Republican leader on Thursday.