'No right to visit the United States': US Embassy amid Indian student handcuffing row The incident, occurred at Newark Airport, came to light after Kunal Jain, an Indian-American entrepreneur, posted the video on social media.

Washington:

A day after a shocking video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Airport went viral, the US Embassy in India reiterated its stance on illegal immigration and said that it will not tolerate violation of any laws or visa abuse. It also said that there is no right to visit the United States.

This comes after an Indian student was handcuffed and pinned to the floor at an airport in the United States before he was deported.

'Will not tolerate illegal entry'

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law," wrote the US Embassy in India on X.

Indian Embassy expresses concern over viral video

Earlier in the day, the Indian Consulate in New York acknowledged the reports, saying they had seen social media posts about an Indian national facing difficulties at the airport.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals," it said in a statement.

Video of Indian student filmed at US airport in handcuffs

A disturbing video showing an Indian student handcuffed and restrained on the ground at Newark Airport prior to deportation from the United States has caused widespread anger. The clip was shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, a social entrepreneur who writes books in Hindi, and recently relocated to India.

The footage has raised serious concerns about the treatment of Indian students overseas and has led to demands for intervention by the Indian government. Jain called on the Indian Embassy in the United States to look into the incident and help the student. He tagged the Indian Embassy, as well as the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, seeking help for the boy.

